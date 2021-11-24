Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus react to Grammys 2022 snubs

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus have reacted to being snubbed by the Grammys 2022.

The nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced yesterday (November 23), with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, J. Cole and Jon Batiste leading the way with the most nods.

Next year’s ceremony will take place at the STAPLES Center – soon to be renamed the Crypto.com Arena – in Los Angeles on January 31.

MGK (real name Colson Baker) and Cyrus both released albums within the Grammy Awards 2022 eligibility period (September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021) with ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and ‘Plastic Hearts’ respectively.

However, neither record appears in this year’s Album Of The Year category, which features Taylor Swift (‘Evermore’), Kanye West (‘Donda’), Billie Eilish (‘Happier Than Ever’), Olivia Rodrigo (‘Sour’) and more.

Machine Gun Kelly, who has not received a Grammy nomination in his career, took to Twitter to write: “wtf is wrong with the grammys.” Later, he added: “the ones who gas you up only come around when the flames on.”

Cyrus, meanwhile, shared an article titled ’30 Artists Who Haven’t Won Grammys’. “In good company,” she wrote.

Per the official Grammys website, the singer has only received one nod from the Academy: Best Pop Vocal Album for her fourth studio album ‘Bangerz’ (2013) at the 57th awards ceremony in 2014.

Earlier this week, MGK tweeted about the importance of “winning a fan voted award” after bagging the Favourite Rock Artist prize at the American Music Awards 2021. He shared the category with AJR, All Time Low, Foo Fighters and Glass Animals.

‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and ‘Plastic Hearts’ both received four-star reviews from NME upon their release. The former was hailed as “a highly charged, deeply emotive record of punk rock excellence”, with the latter being described as “an absolute blast” with “a freewheeling sense of fun”.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has set a new Grammys record by surpassing Quincy Jones for the most nominations in the history of the awards. He earned three nods for next year’s ceremony, pushing his total to 83.

You can see the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.