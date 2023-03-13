Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun named “worst directors” at the Razzies

Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun jointly took home the Worst Director award at the Razzies for their film Good Mourning.

The 2023 Golden Raspberry Awards winners were revealed on Saturday (March 11). The “Razzies”, as the YouTube-hosted awards is nicknamed, annually celebrate the “worst” in film.

Kelly and Sun’s stoner film follows movie star London Clash (portrayed by Kelly) after he wakes up to what he believes is a break-up text from the love of his life – and things go downhill from that moment onwards.

Advertisement

Good Mourning was nominated in almost all of the Razzies 2023 categories: Worst Picture, Worst Actor (MGK), Worst Supporting Actor (Pete Davidson), Worst Screen Couple (MGK and Mod Sun) and Worst Screenplay.

At the time of writing, the 2022 film has a 0 per cent rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Critic Matt Conway of Battle Royale With Cheese wrote: “The overwhelming lack of cohesion should not be too shocking considering Kelly and Sun wrote the film in a mere few days.

“Kelly and Sun’s directorial approach is similarly listless. Aside from a few clever artistic flourishes, their production values lack competence and an attractive creative vision.”

Elsewhere at this year’s event, Tom Hanks picked up his first ever Razzie for his performance in Elvis, while Thirty Seconds To Mars singer and film actor Jared Leto, who received five nominations, won Worst Actor for Morbius.

Advertisement

Hanks was also awarded a second Golden Raspberry after winning the Worst Screen Couple category for Elvis “and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)”.

He now joins a rare group of actors with both a Razzie and an Oscar to their name. The list includes Eddie Redmayne, Halle Berry, Jared Leto and Nicole Kidman.

Blonde won Worst Film, while the Razzies itself won the award for Worst Actress. It comes after the organisation faced criticism for initially nominating 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the category. See the full list of Razzies 2023 winners here.

Despite the Razzies news, NME‘s Ali Shutler enjoyed Good Mourning, praising the stoner comedy for it being “sheer, silly entertainment” in a four-star review.

In other news, Megan Fox has shared a message of support to Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd amid rumours of an affair between the two.

After rumours began to circle online recently about an affair between Kelly and his guitarist, which Lloyd publicly denied, the musician’s girlfriend Fox has shared her love and support for the guitarist.