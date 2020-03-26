Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182‘s Travis Barker have shared a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’ – listen to it below.

Released as part of MGK’s #LockDownSessions, a series of cover songs recorded while the world is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 11th instalment sees the rapper/rocker put his own spin on Paramore’s 2007 single, taken from their second studio album ‘Riot!’.

Besides being joined by Barker, Kelz also gets assistance from bassist Truck Norris and frequent collaborator Omer Fedi.

Watch a split screen video of Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Misery Business’ cover below:

Other songs MGK has covered as part of the series include Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and KiD CuDi‘s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’.

Last month, Travis Barker joined a dance troupe for an energetic performance on the grand finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The Blink-182 sticksman played the drums during a choreography piece by dance troupe V.Unbeatable.

The troupe, who originate from Mumbai, India, made it into the 2020 Champions season of the show after the judges hit the golden buzzer on the 14th season of the show in 2019.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly joined Yungblud for a live-streamed gig dubbed ‘Shit’s Weird Keep Calm and Carry On’.

Announced in the wake of various gig and tour cancellations owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the singer performed live on YouTube as 41,000 fans watched on.