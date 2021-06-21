Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker join forces for ‘Paradise City’ soundtrack cut ‘A Girl Like You’

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have teamed up once more, this time for a dark and brooding cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 single ‘A Girl Like You’.

The song comes as part of the season one soundtrack for the Amazon Prime series Paradise City, which is due for release in the coming months via Sumerian Records.

Take a listen below:

The first season of Paradise City was released on Amazon Prime back in March. A longform sequel to the 2017 film American Satan, it follows the gritty exploits of fictional LA rock band The Relentless. The show stars Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack and Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce in lead roles, with fellow musicians Hopsin, Sid Wilson (ex-Slipknot), Nita Strauss and more filling up its ensemble cast.

In addition to original tracks from The Relentless, the soundtrack for Paradise City includes contributions from Palaye Royale, Sleeping With Sirens, The Flux and more.

A snippet of Kelly and Barker’s take on ‘A Girl Like You’ was featured in a trailer for the series earlier this year, and comes as the latest in a sprawling slate of collaborations between the pair. Most notably, Barker co-wrote and performed on almost every track on Kelly’s fifth album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Other recent works from the duo include the Kellin Quinn-featuring single ‘Love Race’, the Yungblud collaboration ‘Acting Like That’, and a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’. Barker also stars in Kelly’s Grease 2-inspired musical film Downfalls High, which hit screens in January.

Barker has been a driving force in the mainstream resurgence of pop-punk, linking up with the likes of Willow Smith, KennyHoopla, LILHUDDY, jxdn, Run The Jewels, Post Malone and the late Juice WRLD. He also confirmed earlier this year that a new Blink-182 album was on the cards for 2021.

Alongside performances at the Louder Than Life, ALT+LDN, Reading and Leeds festivals, Kelly is set to embark on a monolithic 36-date tour across North America later this year.

The rapper-turned-pop-punker has kept exceptionally busy of late, dropping the standalone single ‘Daywalker!’ in March, vowing to “keep breaking the mould” with further new releases, working on a graphic novel, and starring in films like One Way and Midnight In The Switchgrass.