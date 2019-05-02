Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud fuel collaboration rumours as they’re spotted in the studio together

Travis Barker was also seen with the pair

Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud have been spotted in the studio together, fuelling rumours that the two have collaborated on a new record.

After announcing he had a new album on the way earlier this month – and if MGK’s Insta Story is anything to go by – then it looks like Interscope Records have given him a release date for ‘Hotel Diablo’.

Revealing that he went to show off the album at the label complete with some themed gift bags, MGK also previewed a short snippet of a new song with the caption: “They gave us a release date.”

While a tracklist for ‘Hotel Diablo’ hasn’t yet been announced, many are speculating that the album will feature both Yungblud and Travis Barker following a couple of Insta Story posts shared this week.

Shared by MGK’s producer/engineer Brandon “Slim” Allen, the first clip showed a packed studio that included both MGK and Yungblud nodding their heads in front of the mixing desk.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The muted video also featured MGK’s bassist/keyboardist Steve “Baze” Basil, Omer Fedi, and producer Zakk Corvine, who co-produced Yungblud’s ’11 Minutes’ collaboration with Halsey and Travis Barker. While it’s not clear what they were listening to, with MGK’s band present it suggests it could be for ‘Hotel Diablo’.

After leaving the studio, Yungblud posted a video teasing the potential collaboration with the caption: “just leavin the studio, can’t wait 4 u to hear this stuuuuuf.”

MGK then later posted a picture of him in the studio with Travis Barker. Tagging Yungblud in the photo, Kelz wrote: “appreciation post for one of the baddest motherfuckers/mentors @travisbarker. wait until ya’ll hear this song. @yungblud.”

Meanwhile, Marilyn Manson reached bizarre new heights last week by gifting Machine Gun Kelly with a dildo of his own face on for his birthday.

Manson gave the sex toy to the rapper as a gift for his 29th birthday earlier this week, which also saw Yungblud and Mötley Crüe star Tommy Lee turn up. Kelly plays Lee in the Neflix biopic The Dirt.

“Thanks Marilyn Manson for the dildo with ur face on it and Tommy Lee for the $5000 liquor, u sickos,” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “Came thru my birthday like a true rock star.”