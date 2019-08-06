Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblug pay tribute to US shooting victims during ‘I Think I’m Okay’ performance – watch ‘

They performed together on 'The Late Late Show' last night

Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud paid their respects to the victims of last weekend’s mass shootings in the US, while performing their joint single ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ on The Late Late Show. Watch the clip below.

The collaborative song appears on the rapper’s new album ‘Hotel Diablo‘, which was released last month. It was previously performed by MGK and Yungblud at the last ever Warped Tour in California.

Appearing on James Corden’s US chat show last night (August 5), the pair joined forces to offer up an emotionally-charged rendition of the cut. A shirtless Machine Gun Kelly sat upon an amp stack as the song began, before Yungblud shredded his guitar and joined in on vocals for the chorus.

With the TV appearance following the news of two mass shootings, the sepia-filtered performance concluded with the musicians paying their respects to the Ohio and Texas cities. Flipping their guitars, MGK and Yungblud revealed the words “Dayton” and “El Paso” written in black and white tape.

Machine Gun Kelly later shared an image of the moment on his official Instagram page, along with the broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, many other figures from the music world posted tributes to those lost in the tragedies. Rihanna later used her platform to hit out at President Donald Trump over his response to the two shootings.

“Um… Donald, you spelt ‘terrorism’ wrong!” the pop star posted on Instagram. “Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead.

“This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!”

Elsewhere, Kacey Musgraves also called out the US government’s stance on gun control during her slot at Lollapalooza festival. “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ‘Somebody fucking do something’,” she told the crowd.