Machine Gun Kelly announces huge US, UK and European ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour

Machine Gun Kelly has announced details of a massive world tour behind his new album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ – get tickets here and see the dates and support acts below.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk star’s new record is due out this Friday (March 25) following on from a string of collaborative singles – ‘Ay’ with Lil Wayne, ‘Emo Girl’ with Willow Smith and ‘maybe’ ft. Bring Me The Horizon.

At the start of June, Kelly will begin the North American leg of the ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour, which will see him supported by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, WILLOW, PVRIS and more.

A UK and European tour then begins in September, running through to October and featuring a London date at Wembley Arena.

Tickets for all dates go on sale on Friday (March 25) at 10am local time. Pick up tickets for the North American dates here, and the UK/European gigs here, and see a full list of all dates and corresponding support acts below.

Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ 2022 tour dates and support acts are as follows:

North America:

JUNE 2022

8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center***^

10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center***^

11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center***^

14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena***^

17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^

18 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*^

24 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+$

26 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^

JULY 2022

1 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

2 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*^

3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

5 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

6 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*^

9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*#

11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*#

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*#

15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*#

16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*#

19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*#

21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*#

22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*#

23 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*#

27 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome*#

28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*#

31 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

AUGUST 2022

2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena”#

4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center”#

6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre”#

7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena”#

9 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#

10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center”#

11 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center”#

13 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

UK/Europe:

SEPTEMBER 2022

17 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena’^

19 – Prague, CZ – Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

21 – Brussels, BE – Palais 12’^

23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle’^

25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle’^

27 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum’^

28 – Zurich, CH –Hallenstadion’^

29 – Paris, FR – Zenith’^

OCTOBER 2022

1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley’^

4 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena’^

6 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena’^

7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro’^

9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena’^

12 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom

‘Mainstream Sellout’ was originally due to be called ‘Born With Horns’, but had its name changed earlier this year. Previously, Kelly and the album’s executive producer Travis Barker had both got tattoos of its original title.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ is set to be “more guitar-heavy” and lyrically “deeper”, MGK said last year.