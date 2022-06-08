Machine Gun Kelly announces new single ‘More Than Life’ with Glaive

Machine Gun Kelly and Glaive are set to collaborate on a new single called ‘More Than Life’ this week (June 10).

The new track follows Kelly’s recent chart-topping album ‘Mainstream Sellout’, while he also collaborated with Blackbear last week on the angsty breakup anthem ‘GFY’.

A press release promises of ‘More Than Life’: “The crunching track features rising pop prodigy glaive and exhibits MGK’s gift for relaying passionate pain as he weighs his fears of vulnerability with the acceptance of newfound love in the lyrics.”

Pre-save the new track below – it arrives this Friday (June 10).

Reviewing ‘Mainstream Sellout’, NME wrote: “In less than two years, Machine Gun Kelly has gone from underrated rapper to the sort of bonafide rock star who headlines festivals alongside the likes of Metallica, Green Day and Dua Lipa.

“Later this year, he’ll be supported by Avril Lavigne and Blink-182’s Travis Barker on a 41-date US arena tour. New album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ is no complacent victory lap, though.”

Tonight (June 8) Kelly is set to head out on a lengthy arena tour behind ‘Mainstream Sellout’ – get tickets here and see the dates and support acts below.

North America:

JUNE 2022

08 – Austin, TX – Moody Center***^

10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center***^

11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center***^

14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena***^

17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^

18 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*^

24 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+$

26 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^

JULY 2022

01 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

02 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*^

03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

05 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

08 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*^

09 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*#

11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*#

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*#

15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*#

16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*#

19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*#

21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*#

22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*#

23 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*#

27 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome*#

28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*#

31 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

AUGUST 2022

02 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena”#

04 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center”#

06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre”#

07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena”#

09 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#

10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center”#

11 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center”#

13 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

UK/Europe:

SEPTEMBER 2022

17 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena’^

19 – Prague, CZ – Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

21 – Brussels, BE – Palais 12’^

23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle’^

25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle’^

27 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum’^

28 – Zurich, CH –Hallenstadion’^

29 – Paris, FR – Zenith’^

OCTOBER 2022

01 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley’^

04 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena’^

06 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena’^

07 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro’^

09 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena’^

12 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom