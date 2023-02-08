Machine Gun Kelly announces one-off show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Machine Gun Kelly has announced a one-off show at the Royal Albert Hall in London – tickets will be available here.

The Ohio artist – real name Colson Baker – is due to perform at the historic venue on Wednesday, May 31 ahead of numerous European festival appearances including Rock Am Ring and Pinkpop.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said in a statement: “The Hall has been a home for trailblazers, innovators and cultural icons since we opened in 1871.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome MGK later this year, one of the leading artists of his generation and someone that has evolved constantly as the best artists do.”

Tickets for the upcoming London headline gig – dubbed ‘A Night With Machine Gun Kelly’ – go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (February 10). You’ll be able to purchase yours here.

See the announcement post below.

Headbang the demons out of YOUR body with @machinegunkelly on 31 May. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday: https://t.co/BXN2CMAkAq https://t.co/4Q3UPqn2IR pic.twitter.com/LlLxWaNlYw — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) February 8, 2023

MGK released his sixth and most recent studio album, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, last March. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[The record] is driven by a relatable sense of angst and its outsider anthems will continue to speak to the millions who see Machine Gun Kelly as the saviour of punk rock.”

Machine Gun Kelly played in the UK and Ireland last October as part of his 2022 tour. The stint included a show at Wembley Arena in London, where the musician was joined onstage by special guests Skepta and Yungblud.

In other news, MGK’s directorial debut film Good Mourning was last month nominated for seven statues at the Golden Raspberry Awards.