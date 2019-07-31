Machine Gun Kelly came up with Eminem diss track ‘Rap Devil’ while drunk in a locker room

"I just did it on the spot after that shit was released, in a matter of hours dude"

Machine Gun Kelly has spoken of the moment he came up with Eminem diss track ‘Rap Devil’, revealing that he came up with the first verses while drunk in a locker room.

Eminem started the feud by calling out Kelly on ‘Not Alike’, which featured on his surprise album ‘Kamikaze’. It was speculated that the diss was provoked by comments Kelly had made about Eminem’s daughter Hailie, although Marshall Mathers later revealed it was over something “a lot more petty” than that. Then, Kelly responded with ‘Rap Devil’, on which he referenced Eminem’s sobriety and age.

The pair have exchanged many blows over the last year, but now Kelly has spoken of the origins of ‘Rap Devil’ on the Everyday Struggle podcast – revealing that he came up with the verses after hearing ‘Kamikaze’ while on a night out last August.

“We went in the locker room of a place where we were at and I just did it on the spot after that shit released, in a matter of hours dude,” said Kelly. “I was with Odell [Beckham Jr, Cleveland Browns] the night before, celebrating the $100 million contract thing. I was still just drunk, like, ‘This muthafucka’.”

Kelly added that he wrote the verses before Facetiming them to rapper YBN Cordae.

“I played him the first three verses,” Kelly added. “He was like, ‘Yo, this Em you gotta go off.’ I was like, ‘What you mean? I did go off.’ But that’s when I wrote the fourth verse.”

The same interview also saw Kelly discuss what it take for the pair to settle their ongoing feud.

“Put us on a track, see who comes harder,” he said.

He continued: “The internet thing trying to muddy it, that was a little annoying because it was kinda like, we can’t be a generation that rides only because a person’s a legend and strictly goes off that factor.

“When we do something for our generation, step up and acknowledge what happened, hold it down. That was not something I was expecting to ever happen. I said what I said, I don’t give a fuck. That should be the narrative for anyone in our generation.”

Kelly released his new album ‘Hotel Diablo‘ earlier this month.

The rapper returns to the UK to perform at Reading & Leeds Festival this August, before a run of headline shows call at Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and London.