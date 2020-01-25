Machine Gun Kelly confirms collaboration with The Used’s Bert McCracken for “pop-punk” record

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed The Used singer Bert McCracken is set to guest on his forthcoming album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Last month (December 8), the rapper confirmed his plans to release a “rock” album, later clarifying that it would be a “pop-punk” record – teased by new track ‘Why Are You Here’.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has already had studio sessions with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker – who is on production duties for the album – Trippie Redd, Young Thug, blackbear, Goody Grace, Mod Sun and more.

Yesterday (January 24) the rapper shared an Instagram story, alongside Travis Barker and Escape The Fate guitarist Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, announcing that “dream collaboration” McCracken was also involved with the project.

‘Tickets To My Downfall’ is expected at some point in the next couple of months. See the new Instagram post – complete with a video of MGK visibly excited in the studio – below.

The ‘Glass House’ rapper previously clarified his change of musical direction, tweeting that he’d moved away from the “rock” sound since first mentioning the genre. “I’d like to reword what I said: pop-punk album 2020,” he explained to his followers.

The musical switch-up was first hinted at over the summer, when Machine Gun Kelly tweeted: “Ten years later, people still don’t understand this one simple fact: you can’t box me into one genre.”

MGK has plenty of rock credentials to his name. He played Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in Netflix biopic The Dirt and in June made ‘I Think I’m Okay’ with Travis Barker of Blink-182. He teamed up again with Barker recently for a version of Blink classic ‘What’s My Age Again’.