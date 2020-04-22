Machine Gun Kelly has covered Rihanna‘s ‘Love On The Brain’ at the request of Marilyn Manson – check it out below.

The Ohio rapper – real name Colson Baker – gave his own spin on RiRi’s 2016 single for the latest edition of his Lockdown Sessions series.

At the beginning of the song’s official video, we see none other than Marilyn Manson on a FaceTime call with MGK. “Why’s your day so bright and mine’s so red,” the former jokes in reference to his screen filter.

Machine Gun Kelly then asks for a suggestion of what to cover next. “Rihanna, ‘Love On The Brain’,” Manson replies, pointing his finger to the screen. We then cut to MGK recording the song in a blue-lit studio.

“I never realised how much we needed an MGK x Marilyn Manson song til now!” commented one viewer. Another said: “Manson got a good ear cuz ‘Love On The Brain’ is fire.”

In the previous instalment of Lockdown Sessions, Machine Gun Kelly took on PVRIS‘ song ‘My House’. He’s also covered the likes of Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova‘, Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes The Sun’ from his home.

For one episode, he teamed up with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker for a rendition of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’. The rapper’s chosen covers are said to be songs that have inspired his upcoming pop-punk album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall‘.

Meanwhile, MGK has recalled the bizarre moment in which he first met Twenty One Pilots.