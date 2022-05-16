Machine Gun Kelly dedicates BBMAs 2022 set to Megan Fox and “our unborn child”

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his Billboard Music Awards 2022 performance to his “wife” Megan Fox and “our unborn child”.

The pop-punk artist and the actor announced their engagement in January 2022 after over a year together.

At the awards ceremony tonight (May 15), MGK took to a stage decorated in foliage and flowers to perform ‘Twin Flame’. “I wrote this song for my wife,” he said as he picked up the microphone.

Midway through the song, he stood up from the perch that he had been sitting on, picked up his guitar and took the track into heavier territory. Before he did so, he added: “This is for our unborn child.” Watch footage of the performance below.

The majority of the awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 were handed out during a pre-show livestream on TikTok. Going into the ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West lead the winners with six awards each.

The Weeknd had the most nominations at the BBMAs 2022 with 17 nods, with Doja Cat following behind on 14. She has picked up the first award of the main ceremony, taking home the trophy for Top R&B Artist.

Diddy opened the awards show with the help of Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor, before Silk Sonic brought a cover of Con Funk Shun’s ‘Love’s Train’ to Vegas. Latto also made her debut appearance at the awards ceremony, with a performance of ‘Big Energy’.

Other performances tonight will come from the likes of Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Ed Sheeran and more. Morgan Wallen’s performance was quickly criticised by viewers as “tone deaf”, with him taking to the stage shortly after messages about social justice and anti-racism. Travis Scott also made his first major public appearance since the Astroworld tragedy last year.

Mary J. Blige collected this year’s Icon Award and was presented it by last year’s winner, Janet Jackson. “I’m in a dream right now,” Blige said, before reflecting on her journey.