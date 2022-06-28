Machine Gun Kelly details near-suicide attempt in new documentary

Machine Gun Kelly has detailed a near-suicide attempt in his new documentary, Life In Pink.

In the film, Kelly recounts the moment by describing it as a paranoia-induced suicide attempt, an experience that he says eventually led to his sobriety from drugs.

“I wouldn’t leave my room. I started getting really, really, really dark,” MGK explains of his paranoia in the film. “I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.”

He went on to talk about how he called his fiancé Megan Fox during one particular episode where he tried to take his own life.

He continued: “I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me’. I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her… Megan’s, like, dead silent. That was kind of where I started realising, like, something’s not right.”

After seeking help, MGK said he understood that he needed “to kick the drugs”. He said he initially replaced drugs with work, and that developed into an unhealthy balance.

“The problem is, I’m addicted to a new drug and that’s work,” MGK went on. “It feels like I’ve dug a little too deep of a hole in that and I really need to get the fuck out of it and dig more into being what matters most, which is like a great father.”

An official synopsis for the new documentary reads: “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink is an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more.

“From creating his platinum-selling, Billboard No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall, to his most recent No. 1 studio album, Mainstream Sellout, this is an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly.”

Tweeting about the new documentary, Kelly said: “My whole life changed in the last two years, and we had the cameras rolling…”

Machine Gun Kelly opened his 2022 world tour earlier this month (June 8) in Texas in dramatic style by arriving in a huge pink helicopter.

Reviewing Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album ‘Mainstream Sellout’, NME wrote: “In less than two years, Machine Gun Kelly has gone from underrated rapper to the sort of bonafide rock star who headlines festivals alongside the likes of Metallica, Green Day and Dua Lipa.”

Life in Pink is now available to watch on Hulu.

