Machine Gun Kelly disses Eminem on ‘Rap Devil’ anniversary

"Tell it Happy Birthday."





Machine Gun Kelly has aimed a subtle dig at Eminem on the first anniversary of his track ‘Rap Devil’.

The track, which was released last year, saw him referencing Eminem’s sobriety and age. It was recorded in a locker room immediately after hearing a diss on Eminem’s ‘Kamikaze’. The title, meanwhile, is a direct nod to Eminem’s ‘Rap God’.

Marking the first anniversary of the diss track, he used a photo of a fan’s yearbook quote to stick it straight to Eminem.

“Rap Devil was better,” a caption underneath the fan’s yearbook photo states.

Kelly wrote: “It’s the Rap Devil one year anniversary today. Tell it Happy Birthday.”

More recently, Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Hotel Diablo’ track ‘Floor 13’ also appears to reference the feud with Marshall Mathers. “One legend that tried to fuck with me and got the venom,” he raps on the cut.

Last month, Kelly played some of his biggest UK shows to date at Reading & Leeds Festival.

“We’re barely two minutes in when he grabs a golden snake mic-stand that wouldn’t look out of place in Aladdin’s Cave of Wonders and begins licking it,” NME wrote of the set.

“Unexpected, perhaps, but it’s the kind of no-fucks-given attitude that you’d expect from a man who picked a fight with Eminem. “