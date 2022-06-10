Machine Gun Kelly enters first gig of 2022 world tour in pink helicopter

Machine Gun Kelly opened his 2022 world tour this week (June 8) in Texas – watch him arrive in a huge pink helicopter.

The tour, behind new album ‘Mainstream Sellout’, began in Austin at the Moody Center on Wednesday, and Kelly made a huge entrance.

As footage shows, a massive pink and black helicopter landed in the middle of the venue, from which the rapper and pop-punk star attached himself onto via a rope and was carried in mid-air through the venue.

Advertisement

Watch footage of the arrival below.

Reviewing Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album ‘Mainstream Sellout’, NME wrote: “In less than two years, Machine Gun Kelly has gone from underrated rapper to the sort of bonafide rock star who headlines festivals alongside the likes of Metallica, Green Day and Dua Lipa.”

The lengthy arena tour behind ‘Mainstream Sellout’, which sees Kelly supported by Avril Lavigne and Blink-182’s Travis Barker among others, continues this week and throughout 2022. Get tickets here and see the dates and support acts below.

North America:

JUNE 2022

10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center***^

11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center***^

14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena***^

17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^

18 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*^

24 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+$

26 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^

Advertisement

JULY 2022

01 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

02 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*^

03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

05 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

08 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*^

09 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*#

11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*#

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*#

15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*#

16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*#

19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*#

21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*#

22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*#

23 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*#

27 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome*#

28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*#

31 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

AUGUST 2022

02 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena”#

04 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center”#

06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre”#

07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena”#

09 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#

10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center”#

11 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center”#

13 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

UK/Europe:

SEPTEMBER 2022

17 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena’^

19 – Prague, CZ – Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

21 – Brussels, BE – Palais 12’^

23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle’^

25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle’^

27 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum’^

28 – Zurich, CH –Hallenstadion’^

29 – Paris, FR – Zenith’^

OCTOBER 2022

01 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley’^

04 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena’^

06 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena’^

07 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro’^

09 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena’^

12 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom