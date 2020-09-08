Machine Gun Kelly forced to change ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ artwork

Machine Gun Kelly has been forced to change the artwork for his forthcoming new album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

The Ohio artist – real name Colson Baker – is due to release his fifth studio record on September 25, and revealed its tracklisting and cover last week.

Shortly afterwards, fans pointed out that the artwork appeared to reference a photograph by Sen Mitsuji – and it has since emerged that this hadn’t been approved.

“Found out that the album cover I released was essentially copied from a photo we do not own,” Machine Gun Kelly tweeted today (September 8). “I didn’t make this design so I apologize to the original artist.

“I’m in the process of replacing it right now.” You can see the post below.

‘Tickets To My Downfall’ was produced by Travis Barker and will feature the previously released tracks ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’ (featuring Blackbear), ‘Concert For Aliens’ and ‘Bloody Valentine’. Check out the full tracklist below.

01 ‘tickets to my downfall’

02 ‘kiss kiss’

03 ‘drunk face’

04 ‘bloody valentine’

05 ‘forget me too’ ft. halsey

06 ‘all I know’ ft. trippie redd

07 ‘lonely’

08 ‘WWIII’

09 ‘kevin and barracuda (interlude)’

10 ‘concert for aliens’

11 ‘my ex’s best friend’ ft. blackbear

12 ‘jawbreaker’

13 ‘nothing inside’ ft. iann dior

14 ‘banyan tree (interlude)’

15 ‘play this when I’m gone’

Back in June, Machine Gun Kelly told a fan that he didn’t want their “racist money” after being criticised for participating in the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. MGK also said he was “ashamed someone who looks like me could treat another human like this,” adding: “fuck the Boyz” and “fuck white privilege.”