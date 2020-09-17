Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he’s recorded three new songs with Yungblud which he’s hoping to release later this year.

The pair teamed up last summer for their joint single ‘I Think I’m Okay’ alongside Blink 182’s Travis Barker, and performed the track live together at Reading Festival 2019.

With his new album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ set to arrive next Friday (September 25), MGK spoke to Rock Sound about a trio of Yungblud collaborations that didn’t make the cut – one of which also features The Used‘s Bert McCracken.

“There’s three tracks [with Yungblud]. They are so fire,” he said, adding that they won’t be on his forthcoming record due to “personal reasons”.

“It’s because one had a feature that we’re trying to blend together, I listened to it again for the first time in a long time the other day and almost regretted not putting the energy into figuring it out earlier because I wish this song was on the album.”

The Ohio rapper went on to say that he plans to release a deluxe version of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ for Christmas, which will likely contain the leftover material.

Pressed on who the second collaborator was, Machine Gun Kelly said: “It’s me, Bert [McCracken] and Yungblud on one of the songs. It’s so hard dude. Yungblud sounds like a new version of Bert. Their voices register on the same pitch and with that same ferocity. They can both do raspy, on pitch screams.”

MGK said he and Yungblud “flow so well” on ‘I Think I’m Okay’, and that “the other records are no different”.

“They’re just as big and sound massive,” he added. “I’m glad that we have something to re-release and re-spike around this album in a couple of months.”

Meanwhile, it appears that Yungblud is set to release new material today (September 17) after he posted a teaser video on social media earlier this week. “It all begins Thursday,” he captioned the clip.