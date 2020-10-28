Machine Gun Kelly: “I fell in love while making this record”

Machine Gun Kelly has discussed falling in love while making new album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, and how it made him “a better person”.

Kelly was speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover feature.

In the interview, the rapper-turned-pop-punk star detailed how he met actor Megan Fox while on set in Puerto Rico for indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass just prior to the global lockdown.

“‘Tickets’ is essentially my diary,” he explained, “because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person.

“It’s interesting. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change.

“It was like: ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your fucking life.”

Kelly also stated his belief that “love is the one thing that can’t be restricted. No one has the power to stop that, as much as so many have tried in my life thus far.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly opened up on his friendship with Yungblud – likening the pair to to Elton John and Jimi Hendrix.

He also said that ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ will inspire new generation of festival headliners. “This album might be the reason why bands of our generation, instead of the Foo Fighters, Green Day or one of those established artists, get to headline Coachella and shit like that – because this album is gonna make the demand for guitar music go up!” he said.