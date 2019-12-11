Machine Gun Kelly is writing a song for his daughter in case his “time ever comes”

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed he’s written a song for his daughter in case his “time ever comes”.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly shoots for glory with genre-fusing Reading Festival set

The Ohio rapper and actor – aka Colson Baker – took to Instagram earlier this week to share a screenshot of a text message exchange he had with his 11-year-old, Casie.

“I wrote a song for you,” reads MGK’s text. The post shows that he then sent a file with the name ‘Play This When I’m…’. In a follow-up message, he wrote: “I love you beyond forever.”

Advertisement

In the caption, Machine Gun Kelly explained that he penned the track “so [he] won’t have any regrets if [his] time ever comes.” You can see the full post above.

As Hot New Hip Hop note, this comes in the wake of Juice WRLD’s tragic death over the weekend. The rapper – real name Jarad Anthony Higgins – died on Sunday (December 8) after suffering a seizure at Midway International Airport in Chicago. He was 21.

Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, has said that he’s planning to release a rock album at some point in 2020. He’s also promised that fans will hear a “new song before the year’s over”.

In 2019, Kelly portrayed Tommy Lee in Netflix’s Mötley Crüe biopic and announced the band’s reunion whilst dropping further hints that a change in musical direction could be on the horizon.

Advertisement