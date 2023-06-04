Machine Gun Kelly joined onstage by Halsey and James Arthur at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Machine Gun Kelly headlined London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier this week (May 31) and was joined onstage by both Halsey and James Arthur.

Machine Gun Kelly started the show by giving new single ‘Pressure’ its live debut before he was joined onstage by Halsey for their 2020 track ‘Forget Me Too’.

Later in the set, James Arthur took to the stage, with him and MGK covering Avicii’s ‘Wake Me Up’ before tackling their 2017 song ‘Go For Broke’.

Advertisement

Check out fan-shot footage below.

IM NOT EVEN JOKING HE BRROUGHT PUT HALSEY AND THEY SANG FORGET ME TOO THIS IS MY WHOLE LIFE pic.twitter.com/aFxx0Z8Mns — bry (@forgetmetwo) June 1, 2023

Halsey performing ‘Forget Me Too’ with Machine Gun Kelly today in London. pic.twitter.com/WsPNzCQSb4 — The Halsey Room (@TheHalseyRoom) May 31, 2023

Advertisement

“What a dream to be able to play a packed Eventim Apollo for the Britian’s Got Talent semis and make a short trip over to play a few songs at Royal Albert Hall with MGK,” Arthur wrote on social media following the gig.

“Brother, you are an icon of our time and I appreciate you letting me share the stage with you at a sold out Royal Albert Hall on such a monumental night in your career, you’re a fucking legend and a great friend,” he added.

@machinegunkelly brother, you are an icon of our time and I appreciate you letting me share the stage with you at a sold out Royal Albert Hall on such a monumental night in your career, you’re a fucking legend and a great friend 🤘🏻 — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) June 2, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly also performed a mash-up of The Verve’s ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ with his own ‘I Think I’m Okay’ during the gig.

Released earlier this week, MGK’s new single ‘Pressure’ sees the singer return to his rap roots after experimenting with pop-punk on his latest two albums, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ (2020) and ‘Mainstream Sellout’ (2022). The single follows on from his ‘Doja Freestyle’ and ‘Renegade Freestyle’, the latter of which saw him take aim at Jack Harlow.

In March, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun jointly took home the Worst Director award at the Razzies for their film Good Mourning. Elsewhere at the event, Tom Hanks picked up his first ever Razzie for his performance in Elvis, while Thirty Seconds To Mars singer and film actor Jared Leto, who received five nominations, won Worst Actor for Morbius.

Meanwhile, Halsey has confirmed they’re due to release a reworked version of 2021’s ‘Lilith’ featuring BTS’ Suga to celebrate the long-awaited launch of Diablo 4.