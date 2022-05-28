Machine Gun Kelly joins Blackbear on angsty new break-up anthem ‘GFY’

Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear have teamed up for a new break-up anthem titled ‘GFY’ – watch the song’s video below.

Produced by Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, the track hears the pair recount a toxic relationship over a pop-punk backdrop, comprising rock-influenced guitars and rolling drum kicks.

“Look at this picture, somethin’ ain’t right/ I’m feelin’ shitty, broken inside/ You cut me up in four-letter lines/ Stabbin’ my back with this four letter lie,” Blackbear sings in the opening verse.

“You gave my hoodie to some other guy/ I fell for you and I’m payin’ the price/ Do you do it for clout? Do you do it for hype?/ Do you do it for love? Do you do it for likes?” he continues, before adding: “You’rе worse than all of my exes combined.”

MGK joins the pity party with a rap on the song’s second verse, while also getting involved in the chorus.

The song’s video sees MGK take on the role of a wanted murderer who lives across the street from Blackbear. Playing like a modern day version of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, the John Tashiro-directed clip also features cameos from Mike Posner and Benny Blanco. Watch it below.

‘GFY’ marks the latest collaboration between Blackbear and MGK. Previously the pair teamed up on Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’, taken from his 2020 album ‘Tickets For My Downfall’, as well as ‘Make Up Sex’, a cut from his 2022’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’.

Blackbear is currently working on his sixth studio album, ‘In Loving Memory’, which is expected to arrive this summer.

“Although ‘GFY’ is the first single from the album, fans will soon see it’s actually a fun intermission in an otherwise vulnerable project. Also, I just like making music with my friends,” he said of his latest single.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly recently hinted that he could return to rap on his next album after a successful pivot to becoming a pop-punk star.

“I’m going to make a rap album for myself. For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder. If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to one, drive myself crazy and two, not make a good product,” he told the Audacy Check In.