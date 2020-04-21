Machine Gun Kelly first met Twenty One Pilots while “peeing in a trash can”

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he first met Twenty One Pilots while he was “peeing in a trash can” at one of his shows.

The Ohio rapper – real name Colson Baker – was in discussion with Chris Webby and Pete Davidson on a recent live-streamed show in celebration of 4/20 when he recounted the bizarre moment.

Davidson told his fellow guests at one point in the chat that Action Bronson has been known to urinate while performing, leading MGK to admit that he’d also “definitely pulled that off” in the past.

“You know what’s funny, I actually did this. The first time I ever met Twenty One Pilots was peeing in a trash can during a show,” he remembered (via AltPress).

“The guy comes up to me and he like comes up and we exchanged some tense words and shit where he was like, ‘I’m coming for your spot’ back when [Twenty One Pilots] were opening for us or whatever. I just remember pissing in a trash can and I was like, ‘Fuck this guy’ [laughs].”

Machine Gun Kelly added: “We’re both from Ohio and long story short, years later we saw each other at the top and see each other at house parties and it’s all good times.”

Last week, Machine Gun Kelly sampled PVRIS‘ song ‘My House’ in the latest edition of his Lockdown Sessions series. Previous instalments have also seen him cover the likes of Oasis, Nirvana and The Beatles.

