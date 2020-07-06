Machine Gun Kelly has confirmed the death of his father in an emotional message to his fans.

The rapper said he was planning to celebrate the first anniversary of his fourth album ‘Hotel Diablo’ when he was told that his dad had died.

Confirming the news on Instagram, the rapper said he would be taking a break from social media while he mourned his father’s passing.

Advertisement

The rapper, real name Colson Baker, said: “I had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today… that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans.

“But my father took his last breath this morning, and I’ve never felt a pain this deep in my life. i’m setting my phone down. love you. thank you guys for everything.”

Sharing his condolences, Blink-182’s Travis Barker wrote: “Send all the the love in the world to you right now brother.”

Hailee Steinfeld added: “sending you all the love in the world.”

Advertisement

Baker did not confirm his father’s cause of death, but it comes as the rapper gears up to release his fifth studio album. Tickets to My Downfall’ is set for release on July 17 via Bad Boy/Interscope Records.

He recently teamed up with Travis Barker on the collaborative track ‘Bloody Valentine’, one of the leading efforts from the album.

Kelly and Barker have been teaming up during the coronavirus lockdown by performing cover versions of famous songs, including Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ and Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’.