Machine Gun Kelly releases new single ‘Bloody Valentine’

Machine Gun Kelly has released a new single, entitled ‘Bloody Valentine.’

The single is the first to be officially lifted from the rapper’s forthcoming album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall.’ The album, Kelly’s fifth, is due out later this year.

‘Bloody Valentine’ was produced by frequent collaborator and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Most recently, the pair teamed up for a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business.’

Listen to ‘Bloody Valentine’ below:

According to a press statement, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ will have somewhat of a conceptual theme. Kelly notes that the album “revolves around a complex and seductive love story.”

In the run-up to the album’s release, the Ohio rapper – real name Colson Baker – has put together a Spotify playlist with a variety of songs that have inspired him throughout the making of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’. Listen to it here.

‘Bloody Valentine’ is the first original material from Kelly since the release of several covers as part of his Lockdown Sessions.

Kelly has covered songs such as Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ (featuring frequent collaborator Yungblud), PVRIS’ ‘My House’ and most recently, Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain.’ The latter was reportedly created at the request of Marilyn Manson, and received praise from Rihanna herself. Other sessions have covers of Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit,’ The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and Kid Cudi‘s ‘Pursuit of Happiness.’

‘Bloody Valentine’ is available to stream and download now.