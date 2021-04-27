Check out a teaser of Machine Gun Kelly’s new track, coming tomorrow

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he will release a new track tomorrow – check out a preview video below.

The song will follow on from last month’s CORPSE collaboration ‘Daywalker!’, which marked MGK’s first single of 2021. His latest studio album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, came out in September 2020.

It appears that the new track will be titled ‘Enjoy Where You Are Right Now’, a phrase that is displayed on a pink wall behind Richard Colson Baker in a teaser clip posted this evening (April 27).

Advertisement

“new song tomorrow,” he wrote as the caption.

The Ohio rapper is seen sipping from a fruity-looking beverage before relaxing in a circular pod with a fuchsia neck cushion. A snippet of the seemingly guitar-driven new cut soundtracks the post – you can hear it below now.

Speaking during a radio interview last month, MGK vowed to “keep breaking the mould” with his future material “and piss people off all over again”. He also cited Kanye West and Prince as two of his inspirations, adding that he hopes to leave a similar legacy as the latter.

Machine Gun Kelly is due to perform at Reading & Leeds festivals this August alongside headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Post Malone, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Advertisement

Yesterday (April 26), the rapper announced an extensive US headline tour – his first run of shows since the release of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’. Performances are scheduled to take place throughout September and October, with tickets going on sale this coming Friday (April 30).