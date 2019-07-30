Machine Gun Kelly on his ongoing feud with Eminem: “Put us on a track, see who comes harder”

The rapper appeared on the 'Everyday Struggle' podcast this week

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed what it will take for himself and Eminem to settle their ongoing feud.

Appearing on the latest Everyday Struggle podcast, the rapper – real name Colson Baker – spoke about his new album ‘Hotel Diablo‘, self-acceptance, and his work as an actor.

Elsewhere in the lengthy chat, uploaded today (July 30), MGK touched on his much-talked-about beef with Slim Shady. Asked if there is any way the pair can reconcile and gain closure, Baker replied: “Put us on a track, see who comes harder.”

Earlier in the interview, Machine Gun Kelly offered an insight into the pair’s issues and the overarching problem of generational divides. You can see this from the 17-minute mark on the below video.

“The internet thing trying to muddy it, that was a little annoying because it was kinda like, we can’t be a generation that rides only because a person’s a legend and strictly goes off that factor,” the rapper said.

“When we do something for our generation, step up and acknowledge what happened, hold it down. That was not something I was expecting to ever happen. I said what I said, I don’t give a fuck. That should be the narrative for anyone in our generation.”

Speaking of making ‘Rap Devil‘, on which he referenced Eminem’s sobriety and age, MGK said that the track was recorded in a locker room immediately after hearing a diss on ‘Kamikaze’.

“I just did that on the spot, hours after that shit released,” he said. “Like, fuck this motherfucker! Load the protools up. We loaded a picture of him and just rode the motherfucker.

“I did three verses, I called Cordae, played him the first three verses. He was like, ‘This Em, man, you gotta go off’. I was like, ‘I just went off!’ He was like, ‘Nah, just finish him!’ I put that fourth verse, and that fourth verse was the mean shit.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Hotel Diablo’ track ‘Floor 13’ also appears to reference the feud with Marshall Mathers. “One legend that tried to fuck with me and got the venom,” he raps on the cut.