Machine Gun Kelly says he plans to release two new albums this year

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he plans to release two new albums this year.

The Ohio artist – real name Colson Baker – dropped his most recent record, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, back in September 2020. He announced its follow-up ‘Born With Horns’ last summer, saying that he and Travis Barker were “back for round two”.

MGK subsequently shared the first taste of the project in the form of ‘Papercuts’. In October, he said that his new LP would be “more guitar-heavy” while being “deeper” lyrically.

Over the weekend (January 1), Machine Gun Kelly ushered in the New Year by responding to speculation that he would be releasing ‘Born With Horns’ on January 31, 2021.

“I know the rumor was I was dropping the album New Year’s Eve…but see you in 2022,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet posted on Sunday (January 2), Baker said: “Two albums this year.” You can see the updates below.

Speaking of his next project in October, Machine Gun Kelly explained: “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this [new] album I just turned the lights off.

“I’m not scared anymore, there’s nothing holding me back from being my true self – and my true self can’t be silenced, can’t be restrained. It’s a force, it’s like a hurricane. Can’t stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don’t feel like stopping anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly was recently referenced on US game show Jeopardy! – but not a single contestant was successful in answering a question about the star correctly.