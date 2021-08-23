Machine Gun Kelly, Princess Nokia and more acts pull out of ALT+LDN festival

Machine Gun Kelly, Princess Nokia and more acts have been forced to cancel their appearances at the inaugural ALT+LDN festival in Clapham, London.

Coronavirus restrictions have meant that Kelly, Nokia and other acts Chase Atlantic, Lil Skies and Mario Judah will no longer perform at Monday’s (August 30) event.

Festival organisers said in a statement posted to Instagram: “Due to the continuing concerns over COVID-19 and international travel, Chase Atlantic, Lil Skies, Machine Gun Kelly, Mario Judah, and Princess Nokia will no longer be performing” at the hip-hop and rock festival, which takes over Clapham Common, London on August 30.

Advertisement

“Despite all our relentless efforts behind the scenes, some things have been taken completely out of our control. We now know that due to the restrictive Covid measures that are in place, some of the international artists that were booked to play at ALT+LDN are unable to come.

“Chase Atlantic, Lil Skies, Machine Gun Kelly, Mario Judah and Princess Nokia will no longer be performing. The rest of the line-up is confirmed to perform.”

The statement continued: “We truly want to thank you for your constant understanding, energy, love, and support in such a difficult time for the music industry. We know some of you will be disappointed, but stand with us and help celebrate London’s first alternative music festival!

“Watch out for our Key Information Email that will be sent to all ticket holders this week which will include everything you need ahead of next Monday. We’ll see you there!”

Advertisement

The news follows Reading & Leeds Festival confirming earlier today (August 23) that Machine Gun Kelly would no longer be performing due to the same reasons. Blossoms have been announced as his replacement.

Architects and Playboi Carti are still set to headline the first ATL+ LDN event, following sets from Lil Yachty, The Kid Laroi, Ski Mask the Slump God, Bexey, Pi’erre Bourne, Teezo Touchdown and YXNGXR1, Sleep Token, Bob Vylan, Dana Dentata, Mimi Barks, Wargasm, Zand and others.

Tickets are still on sale for the one-day event this Bank Holiday Monday.