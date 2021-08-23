Machine Gun Kelly pulls out of Reading & Leeds Festival 2021, Blossoms confirmed to replace

Machine Gun Kelly has pulled out of performing at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival “due to restrictions and logistics”, with Blossoms now taking his place.

Reading & Leeds wrote in a statement: ​”Due to restrictions and logistics, Machine Gun Kelly is no longer able to perform at #RandL21. Keep an eyes on our website for news of a replacement and other artist announcements!”

Blossoms said today (August 23) that they are “very excited” about playing Reading & Leeds.

The news follows Machine Gun Kelly having to cancel his appearance at this Monday’s (August 30) ALT+LDN festival in Clapham, London for similar reasons. ALT+LDN takes place the day after the Reading & Leeds weekend (August 27-29).

We’re very excited to announce that we’ll be playing this weekend’s @OfficialRandL 2021! We’ll be appearing on Main Stage West at both Leeds and Reading on the following days: Friday 27th August: Leeds

Sunday 29th August: Reading

https://t.co/nDTVCWCm0v#RANDL21 pic.twitter.com/6aplCn3Pbg — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) August 23, 2021

“Despite all our relentless efforts behind the scenes, some things have been taken completely out of our control. We now know that due to the restrictive COVID measures that are in place, some of the international artists that were booked to play at ALT+LDN are unable to come,” wrote ALT+LDN organisers.

Earlier this month Reading & Leeds Festival confirmed other acts including Gallows and 070 Shake were forced to cancel their performances. Spiritbox, Cleopatrick and Surfaces also pulled out “due to various restrictions and logistics”.

The festival announced the drop-outs alongside an updated line-up including new additions of Mimi Webb, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Will Joseph Cook, Blondes, Loathe, Holding Absence, Dea Matrona, Police Car Collective, Mega, Fur and Andrew Cushin.

In July, Biffy Clyro were announced as the replacements for co-headliners Queens Of The Stone Age who also pulled out of performing “due to restrictions and logistics”.

This year’s festivals will take place from August 27-29, with the likes of Stormzy, Post Malone and Liam Gallagher set to headline.

Check out the latest weather forecast for both the Reading and Leeds legs here.