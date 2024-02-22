Machine Gun Kelly raps about Megan Fox’s pregnancy loss in new song ‘Don’t Let Me Go’

Machine Gun Kelly has addressed his fiancée Megan Fox’s pregnancy loss in his new single ‘Don’t Let Me Go’.

The rapper’s new song, his first new music since last May, arrived yesterday (February 21), with the artist now appearing to go by the name mgk.

In the song, Kelly raps: “This psychiatrist keeps evaluating / How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby”.

Advertisement

Kelly and Transformers star Fox have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2020 and are currently engaged.

‘Don’t Let Me Go’ also sees Kelly wrestling with his mental health, rapping, “Lately my thoughts eating me alive / Laid in the bed thinking maybe the hate’ll finally go away if I’m not alive / Wish I didn’t listen just like I wish they would understand me one time / I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line”.

Kelly took to social media earlier in the week to show the new tattoo, which sees a black block covering up his previous inkings, with a blank cross on his chest. In the post, he said he made the decision “for spiritual purposes only”.

The tattoo artist Roxx explained that the rapper spent 13 six-hour sessions in her studio to get the tattoo completed.

Advertisement

He also received a negative backlash last month about his new signature guitar, which is designed to resemble a razor blade. In response, he wrote: “I’ll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation. But I will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. And then blame me for your version of what you think my art is. Ultimately I’m sad at how people perceive me in general. Peace.”

MGK’s last single came out last May in the form of ‘Pressure’. His sixth and latest album, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, arrived in 2022.