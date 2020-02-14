Machine Gun Kelly releases ‘Lil’ Devil’ sex toy for Valentine’s Day

Machine Gun Kelly has released his own sex toy for Valentine’s Day.

Known as the ‘Lil Devil’, the rapper unveiled the vibrator in a post on Instagram, telling his fans to “have fun and play lots on vday loves.”

The new sex toy is the latest addition to the rapper’s line of merchandise released in conjunction with his most recent album, 2019’s Hotel Diablo.

According to a description on MGK’s march site, the vibrator is 3.9 inches in length and 0.8 inches in diameter. It is made of silicone and ABS plastic, is waterproof, and requires one AA battery (which is not included).

Make sure you definitely want it before you purchase it, though, because the item has a strict non-refundable policy. “Returns will not be accepted due to the nature of this item,” the site states.

Machine Gun Kelly’s latest march release comes after Marilyn Manson gifted him with a dildo of his own face for his birthday last year.

Manson gave the sex toy to the rapper as a gift at his 29th birthday party, which also saw Mötley Crüe star Tommy Lee turn up.

“Thanks Marilyn Manson for the dildo with ur face on it and Tommy Lee for the $5000 liquor, u sickos,” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “Came thru my birthday like a true rock star.” You can view images from his birthday below.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has revealed The Used singer Bert McCracken is set to guest on his forthcoming album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

In December, the rapper confirmed his plans to release a “rock” album, later clarifying that it would be a “pop-punk” record – teased by new track ‘Why Are You Here’.