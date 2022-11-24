Machine Gun Kelly shares atmospheric title track from ‘Taurus’

Machine Gun Kelly has shared the title track from his semi-autobiographic 2022 film Taurus – you can listen to it below.

The movie spotlights MGK – real name Colson Baker – as a talented but troubled rock star, Cole, who spends his days and nights searching endlessly for the inspiration to record one last song.

A synopsis states that the project delves into “the darkness of fame, addiction, the artistic process and the music industry”.

Advertisement

Baker also co-wrote the Taurus alongside Tim Sutton. Other stars include MGK’s fiancé Megan Fox, Maddie Hasson (Malignant) and Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico).

The ‘Taurus’ track features vocals from Los Angeles singer-songwriter Naomi Wild, who portrays Lena in the film.

“I didn’t leave a letter on my desk saying ‘goodbye’/ People think I left even though I’m still here/ Pressure made its way through my chest to my heart like a spark does/ Fireworks on the new year/ Burning me alive life imitates art,” MGK raps on the atmospheric cut.

Check out the official video for ‘Taurus’ here: