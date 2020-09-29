Machine Gun Kelly responds to claims he abandoned hip-hop

Machine Gun Kelly has hit back at claims that he has abandoned hip-hop.

It comes after his latest album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ veered towards pop-punk, while he has also embarked on a successful career in acting in recent years.

When asked about his commitment to hip-hop during a roundtable chat with his fellow cast members from the recent Netflix movie Project Power, Kelly said: “No, I’m not leaving hip-hop yet. I’m not leaving here.

“I mean André 3000 said it my favourite way: ‘Hip-hop is a young man’s game’. So essentially when I don’t have, or when I’ve stopped living a certain way, or if I don’t have the right vigour to deliver my lyrics with, then I’ll stop.

“But, I mean, I’m a fresh 30 and I’m still fully out there. So I don’t think hip-hop is going to stop for me at all.”

Kelly’s latest album received four stars from NME and was described as the “rap devil proving that pop-punk ain’t dead” and that he “reignites the least cool genre ever, channelling the angst and abandon of his childhood heroes”.

Halsey features on recent single ‘Forget Me Too’ and Blink-182’s Travis Barker also plays drums on the track.

The album also sees Kelly collaborating with Trippie Redd, Blackbear and Iann Dior.

Speaking about his move into the pop-punk genre, Kelly recently said: “I would like to normalise how we think about doing multiple types of music. I didn’t ‘switch genres’; I’m versatile, and the wall isn’t boxed in.

“… Limitations would cause you to believe that, because I’ve put out four albums that are rap, I shouldn’t put out a fifth album that’s not rap.”

To celebrate the release of his latest album, Kelly recently announced that he will be holding two livestream concerts next month.