Machine Gun Kelly responds to criticism after “awkward” Brazilian Grand Prix interview

Machine Gun Kelly has responded to a wave of criticism online after taking part in an “awkward” interview at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The moment took place when the musician was approached by Sky Sports’ presenter Martin Brundle, who went up to him on the grid walk at the Formula One event and caught him for a quick chat.

In the footage – which has been shared to the Sky Sports F1 Twitter page – the 33-year-old rapper was asked about how his career was going. Here, he began fiddling with the poppy on Brundle’s shirt, and responded: “I don’t think about my career.”

From there, the host said “Well good luck with it, whatever you do”, before discussing Formula One and the ties between the motor racing world and the music industry. However, the interview took a turn as Machine Gun Kelly then asked the host to give him his “best air guitar”.

Brundle declined, saying that he had only ever dabbled with piano in the past, before MGK asked him to provide some air keys to his air guitar. When Brundle didn’t join in the musician gave a thumbs-down gesture to the camera before walking off.

Brundle then walked away, still live, and joked: “Something tells me I won’t be on his Christmas card list.”

A classic Martin Brundle gridwalk moment with Machine Gun Kelly 😅 pic.twitter.com/EGWssbjin9 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 5, 2023

Following the moment being shared online, some viewers were quick to draw attention to the musician for the “awkward” encounter.

“That was the most awkward interview I’ve ever seen,” wrote one user, while another added: “Martin Brindle having the most awkward conversation with Machine Gun Kelly on the grid has me HOWLING”.

Others, on the other hand, criticised MGK for his attitude towards the host. “Machine Gun Kelly so rude to Brundle! Did not even stay to see rest of the race,” one said.

Now, following the backlash from the interview, the rapper has taken to social media to defend himself and criticise the interview as being “pointless”.

“My vibe is “the worst” how? because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event? because car engines were so loud I couldnt hear him? please tell me more about why I’m the worst,” he wrote, addressing the negativity around the chat.

“And u posted this pointless video why?” he added in a separate post to X/Twitter, before ultimately writing: “My anxiety has won. I hate being in public.”

my vibe is "the worst" how? because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when i was just trying to enjoy an event? because car engines were so loud i couldnt hear him? please tell me more about why im the worst. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 5, 2023

and u posted this pointless video why? — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 5, 2023

my anxiety has won. i hate being in public. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 5, 2023

Since the video went live, Brundle also shared an image of MGK, Megan Fox and Megan Thee Stallion – the latter of which notoriously snubbed him on the grid in 2021.

“Finally, my claim to fame, I’ve met two of these three people,” he wrote in the caption. “I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport … I hope they didn’t find me too weird.”

In other Machine Gun Kelly news, the artist seemed ready to defend himself last month when a fan rushed the stage during a panel event.

In footage of the moment, Machine Gun Kelly was seen quickly jumping to his feet, clenching his fists in preparation for a possible attack. “My man, get the fuck away from me,” he said, later adding, “Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this.”