Machine Gun Kelly alludes to Eminem beef on new song ‘Floor 13’

Machine Gun Kelly has referenced his beef with Eminem on a new song called ‘Floor 13’.

The track appears on the rapper’s fourth album ‘Hotel Diablo’, which was released earlier today (July 5).

On the track, Kelly raps: “I just spent too many minutes watching little videos of shitty wannabe rappers dissing me/I just spent the winter living after someone tried to send a kill shot missing me.”

On another verse, he added: “One legend that tried to fuck with me and got the venom.” You can listen to the track below.

“Machine gun Kelly still dissing Eminem like haven’t you got enough clout,” wrote one.

Others said it was time for Kelly to stop bringing up Eminem. “Machine gun Kelly’s new album is great tbh, but he needs to admit that Eminem killed him lyrically and stop sub dissing him to get attention,” one Twitter user wrote.



Another added: “Machine Gun Kelly could be good at music but it’s just so cringe when he talks about Eminem at this point. We get it your the “Gunner” and your mad at him or whatever and shit but it doesn’t make good music and it doesn’t make anyone wanna be on ur side when u make bad music.”

The two rappers were involved in a series of spats last year and earlier this year, which spawned diss tracks like ‘Rap Devil’ and ‘Killshot’.

In a two-star review, NME said of ‘Hotel Diablo’: “Despite revealing new personal depths, the album feels tepid. It’s sure to be a hit amongst his loyal fans, a formulaic album that’s been re-worked with the same puzzle pieces: clever wordplay, catchy beats and enough meat within on its body to keep it alive. But it doesn’t have enough of those facets to be in any way distinguished.”