Machine Gun Kelly reveals ‘Hotel Diablo’ release date as he gets album title head tattoo

A painful way of doing it...

Machine Gun Kelly has shared the release date for his upcoming new album, ‘Hotel Diablo’.

The rapper previewed the ‘Bloom’ follow-up last month by sharing the tracks ‘Hollywood Whore’ and ‘El Diablo’. Earlier in May, he told fans on social media that the LP would drop sometime in June.

Posting a video of himself having ‘Hotel Diablo’ tattooed on the back of his head, the Cleveland artist revealed a slightly delayed date. “Album comes JULY 5th,” he confirmed in the caption.

Watch the clip below.

Last week, Machine Gun Kelly released ‘I Think I’m Okay’ – a collaborative track with Yungblud and Travis Barker. It is also expected to appear on ‘Hotel Diablo’, although an official tracklist is yet to be confirmed.

Kelly will be taking his new material out on the road later this summer, with UK shows taking place in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and London. The rapper is also set to appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

Check out the full schedule below:

AUGUST

26 – GLASGOW SWG3

27 – MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

28 – BRISTOL SWX

30 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

31 – LONDON Electric Ballroom

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly recently offered up a cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes‘. The song features on the pop star’s 2017 EP, ‘don’t smile at me’.

Aside from his music career, Kelly recently flexed his acting muscles – starring as Tommy Lee in the new Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt. The Netflix film also features Douglas Booth, Daniel Webber, and Iwan Rheon.