Machine Gun Kelly samples PVRIS’ ‘My House’ in latest lockdown session

Machine Gun Kelly has sampled PVRIS‘ ‘My House’ in the latest instalment of his Lockdown Sessions to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper, who recently covered Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ from his own home, sampled the PVRIS track yesterday (April 14) in a new clip entitled ‘In These Walls.’

Using the PVRIS sample in the background, MGK raps: “I think we’re caught up in a power trip / She my Kate Moss, I’m her Johnny Depp / Life of a fast life in the fast lane / Fights in the cab, nights drinking champagne / Ice make it last, ice for the back pain / With the knife on the dash, pipe in the ash tray,”.

Advertisement

Kelly has shared a whole host of other covers as part of his #LockDownSessions series recently, including versions of Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and KiD CuDi‘s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’.

He also recently teamed up with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker for a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’.

Last week, the rapper also provided an unlikely spin on the music of Shawn Mendes on his new freestyle, ‘Pretty Toxic Revolver’.

The new song features a sample of Mendes’ vocal, edited to create the looped base of the freestyle. In its lyrics, Kelly references late rapper Lil Peep, saying: “Head hurting all week ’cause of bad coke/Then the same week Peep overdosed, that’s fucked up/But I guess I lucked up.”

Advertisement

The rapper is set to release his fifth album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ later this year. Although he previously stated it would be a rock record, he later narrowed down the genre further. “I’d like to reword what I said: pop-punk album 2020,” he told fans.

He has worked on a new track called ‘Body Bag’ with Yungblug which was inspired by the death of rapper Juice WRLD. “Me and Yungblud got together to drink some beer after Juice had passed because we were just like, ‘Times are short. Let’s link up’,” Kelly explained of the origins of the song.