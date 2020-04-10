Machine Gun Kelly has sampled Shawn Mendes on his new freestyle, ‘Pretty Toxic Revolver’.

The track, which arrived earlier today (April 10), is the latest instalment in the rapper’s Lockdown Sessions series.

The new song features a sample of Mendes’ vocal, edited to create the looped base of the freestyle. In its lyrics, Kelly references late rapper Lil Peep, saying: “Head hurting all week ’cause of bad coke/Then the same week Peep overdosed, that’s fucked up/But I guess I lucked up.” Listen to it below.

Earlier in the Lockdown Sessions series, which began as a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly teamed up with Blink-182’s Travis Barker to cover Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’.

The rapper is set to release his fifth album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ later this year. Although he previously stated it would be a rock record, he later narrowed down the genre further. “I’d like to reword what I said: pop-punk album 2020,” he told fans.

Meanwhile, Kelly and Yungblud shared a cover of Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ from their respective houses last week. The video, edited together by Kelly, saw the pair performing mostly from their bathrooms, with the rapper on guitar and Yungblud contributing piano in another location.

The friends have also worked on a new track called ‘Body Bag’, which was inspired by the death of rapper Juice WRLD. “Me and Yungblud got together to drink some beer after Juice had passed because we were just like, ‘Times are short. Let’s link up’,” Kelly explained of the origins of the song.