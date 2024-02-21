Machine Gun Kelly says bold new blackout tattoo was for “spiritual purposes”

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed a bold new tattoo, saying that he had it done for “spiritual purposes”.

Taking to social media last night (February 20), the musician shared a topless photo of himself that shows off his latest transformation. MGK’s previous colourful inkings have been covered with a black block, leaving a blank cross on his chest and some stripes on his arm.

“For spiritual purposes only,” he captioned the image before thanking tattoo artist Roxx, who said: “Made some art with @machinegunkelly Never met a tougher one.”

Speaking to TMZ, Roxx explained that MGK had a “spiritual consultation”. He told her that his previous tattoos were “too chaotic for him now and he was seeking change and order in his life”.

She also said the rapper was “the toughest client she’s ever had in 30 years”. The star went to Roxx’s private Los Angeles studio four days a week for 13 six-hour sessions, and she is yet to finish the job.

Check out the posts below.

Machine Gun Kelly’s new look comes ahead of him releasing a new single called ‘Don’t Let Me Go’ later today (February 21). The song and its accompanying video will arrive at 6pm GMT – you’ll be able to watch it here.

The star has also changed his name to ‘mgk’ on YouTube and streaming platforms following rumours that he would be altering his moniker last year.

MGK last released a single last May in the form of ‘Pressure’. His sixth and latest album, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, arrived in 2022.