Machine Gun Kelly says he and Yungblud are “like Elton John and Jimi Hendrix back in the day”

Machine Gun Kelly has discussed his ongoing friendship with Yungblud, comparing them to Elton John and Jimi Hendrix.

The pair first teamed up for the guitar-heavy closing track ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ on Kelly’s 2019 rap album ‘Hotel Diablo’, and also performed a cover of Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ in April for Kelly’s Lockdown Sessions YouTube series.

“I reached out because I was a fan of everything he does, including his attitude and his way of dressing,” Kelly said of Yungblud, speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover feature.

“His raw voice is so good, and he has an immense love for rock ’n’ roll. Those energies gravitate towards each other.”

Describing their friendship as “free-spirited”, he continued: “It feels like a dope, across-the-pond thing, like: ‘You hold it down over there and I’ll hold it down over here.’ Together we can make some sort of union of rock stars. We’re like Elton John and Jimi Hendrix back in the day.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly revealed that he’s making a musical around his new album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Comparing the film to “a pop punk Grease“, Kelly said: “I just shot it in four days with Mod Sun. It was my first time directing.”

Earlier this month, Kelly scored his first Billboard Number One album with ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “There’s a rebellion in the fact Machine Gun Kelly has even made a record like this.