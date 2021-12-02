NewsMusic News

Machine Gun Kelly says he once stabbed himself with a knife trying to impress Megan Fox

The rapper turned rocker was relaying the tale on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

By Anna Rose
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the MTV VMAs in September 2021 CREDIT: Taylor Hill

In the early days of their relationship, Machine Gun Kelly says he threw a knife in the air to impress girlfriend Megan Fox – and ended up stabbing himself.

The rapper and rock star – who recently began using his birth name, Colson Baker, again – appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (December 1), where he told the show’s host he once threw a knife into the air to impress Fox, only to end up stabbing himself in his hand and needing stitches.

Wearing a black t-shirt bearing Fox’s image, Baker explained: “Travis [Barker] got me a knife that had an engraving from the new album on it… I was like, ‘Yo, check this out, this is sick.’

Advertisement

“I threw it up and it stuck in my hand… I looked at her [Fox] and I was like ‘check this out’. The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘yo, I need stitches real quick.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Baker discussed an injury his sustained to his coccyx while playing a ping pong game with Post Malone, and a time he fell off stage in an attempt to hoist Pete Davidson in the air.

Check out Baker’s full interview below:

Baker released his latest album, ‘Tickets’ To My Downfall’ back in September 2020. The largely pop-punk effort featured several collaborative singles with the likes of Halsey, Trippie Redd and more.

In September this year, a public feud between Baker and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor began after the former dissed the metal vocalist at Riot Fest, where Baker said: “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

Advertisement

Baker’s comments resulted in bottles and branches being thrown at at him during his performance at Aftershock Festival.

The artist also got into a physical confrontation with a fan at Louder Than Life festival in September, though it remains unclear what the motives behind the altercation were.

Advertisement
Advertisement