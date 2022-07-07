Machine Gun Kelly says he regrets feud with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

Machine Gun Kelly has admitted that he regrets falling out with Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor.

The feud kicked off last year after MGK hit out at Taylor at Chicago’s Riot Fest, saying onstage: “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

His onstage diss came after Taylor appeared to dismissively allude to Kelly in a previous interview: “I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is.”

MGK then said he had issues with Taylor dating back to when he was working on his 2020 album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

“Corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so I didn’t use it,” he added.

Taylor then responded to Kelly’s claims by sharing screenshots of a purported email exchange with blink-182‘s Travis Barker, who had executive produced ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and appeared to be communicating with Taylor on Kelly’s behalf.

Sharing the screenshots of the emails on Twitter, Taylor wrote, “I don’t like people airing private shit like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me.”

“I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts” he continued, before saying that this is all he’ll say on the matter.

Now, MGK has said he wished he had handled the row differently, in his new documentary, Life In Pink via The Pit.

“I could have handled it differently. I should have just picked up the phone and been like hey dude, ‘why would you say that’? But, instead, we all acted ridiculous,” he said.

Elsewhere, in the documentary, which is available to watch now on Hulu, MGK also detailed a near-suicide attempt.

Last month, he was also left bloodied after he smashed a glass on his own face during an after-show party in New York City.

Kelly kicked off his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour in June by arriving at his show in Austin, Texas in a pink helicopter. He also recently joined Mötley Crüe for a show in Atlanta.

You can see Kelly’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

October

1 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

4 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

6 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

7- OVO Hydro, Glasgow

9 – 3arena, Dublin 1, Ireland