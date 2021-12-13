Machine Gun Kelly says he’s “new to being vulnerable” about his mental health outside of his songs

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he is “new to being vulnerable” about his mental health outside of singing about it in his music.

The singer and rapper said in a new interview that he credits his girlfriend Megan Fox with helping him to open up, which is a step that he described as “big”.

He told The Drew Barrymore Show: “I don’t want to come off like I’m cold or shy but I’m just a little insular and I’m just having an odd day,” he said towards the beginning of his guest spot on the chat show.

Recognising that, Barrymore said: “This show was born in a time where we get to keep it really real and be honest.”

Kelly responded by explaining that he’s “new to being vulnerable outside of songs”.

He said: “I see a lot of pictures of me and there’s smiles on them and it’s just weird though because I didn’t feel good at all that day. I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling and I feel this odd pressure because I don’t want my fans to think that I’m taking something for granted.

“A lot of what I do is for other people and I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s OK to not be OK.”

He added that his partner, Fox, has been instrumental to him facing his problems head on: “My girl is really centred and kind of was like the one who encouraged me to face my past and stuff and pick out what it is that I’m running from and why I put on those smiles that I don’t want to wear and stuff like that. That was big for me.”

His comments come after revealing recently that he threw a knife in the air to impress his girlfiend – and ended up stabbing himself.

The rapper and rock star – who recently began using his birth name, Colson Baker, again – appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month (December 1) when he told the show’s host he once threw a knife into the air to impress Fox, only to end up stabbing himself in his hand and needing stitches.

“I threw it up and it stuck in my hand,” he said. “I looked at her [Fox] and I was like ‘check this out’. The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick.’”

