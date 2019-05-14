Machine Gun Kelly shares Nipsey Hussle drum cover

Here's 'Right Hand 2 God'.

Machine Gun Kelly has shared an emotional Nipsey Hussle drum cover after praising the rapper in the wake of his death.

The rapper was shot and killed in March outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

In an emotional post on Instagram, MGK was seen delivering his own take on ‘Right Hand 2 God’ after previously praising the late star.

“Haven’t slept. im just up thinking about how i could feel the energy drain from everything when Nipsey died yesterday. the air felt different. fuck man,” wrote Nipsey at the time of MGK’s death.

“I’ll never forget the journey of watching him go from the mixtape circuit to becoming Grammy nominated. he gave me hope.”

MGK also previously postponed the release of his first single from his forthcoming album as a mark of respect.