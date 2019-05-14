Machine Gun Kelly shares Nipsey Hussle drum cover

Here's 'Right Hand 2 God'.
Machine Gun Kelly has shared an emotional Nipsey Hussle drum cover after praising the rapper in the wake of his death.
The rapper was shot and killed in March outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles.
In an emotional post on Instagram, MGK was seen delivering his own take on ‘Right Hand 2 God’ after previously praising the late star.
“Haven’t slept. im just up thinking about how i could feel the energy drain from everything when Nipsey died yesterday. the air felt different. fuck man,” wrote Nipsey at the time of MGK’s death.
“I’ll never forget the journey of watching him go from the mixtape circuit to becoming Grammy nominated. he gave me hope.”
MGK also previously postponed the release of his first single from his forthcoming album as a mark of respect.
Meanwhile, Young Thug has reignited the feud between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem by saying that Kelly “murdered” Eminem with his diss track ‘Rap Devil.’
On his Instagram story, Thug posted footage of Kelly during a live performance with the caption “That one guy that murdered ‘M’”.
Kelly and Eminem first started beefing when Eminem called out Kelly on ‘Not Alike’, which featured on his surprise album ‘Kamikaze’. It was speculated that the diss was provoked by comments Kelly had made about Eminem’s daughter Hailie, although Marshall Mathers later revealed it was over something “a lot more petty” than that.
Kelly then responded with ‘Rap Devil’, on which he referenced Eminem’s sobriety and age, with Eminem responding in turn by calling Kelly a “cocksucker” on stage in response to fans asking him to play diss track ‘Killshot’.
Aside from his music career, Kelly recently flexed his acting muscles – starring as Tommy Lee in the new Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt. The Netflix film also features Douglas Booth, Daniel Webber, and Iwan Rheon.