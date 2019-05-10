It's taken from the next album, 'Hotel Diabo'

Machine Gun Kelly has given another taster of what fans can expect from his upcoming album by sharing another new track today, ‘Breaking News 2.’

Taken from ‘Hotel Diablo’, MGK shared the track via social media and revealed to fans that the new album is now expected to drop in June.

The 2-minute long song ends with lyrics that tease his new album further – “This is Hotel Diablo.” You can listen to the new song here:

Kelly will be touring the UK later this year with stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and London. The rapper is also set to appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals. His full tour dates are listed here:

AUGUST

26 – GLASGOW SWG3

27 – MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

28 – BRISTOL SWX

30 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

31 – LONDON Electric Ballroom

Meanwhile, Young Thug has reignited the feud between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem by saying that Kelly “murdered” Eminem with his diss track ‘Rap Devil.’

On his Instagram story, Thug posted footage of Kelly during a live performance with the caption “That one guy that murdered ‘M’”.

Kelly and Eminem first started beefing when Eminem called out Kelly on ‘Not Alike’, which featured on his surprise album ‘Kamikaze’. It was speculated that the diss was provoked by comments Kelly had made about Eminem’s daughter Hailie, although Marshall Mathers later revealed it was over something “a lot more petty” than that.

Kelly then responded with ‘Rap Devil’, on which he referenced Eminem’s sobriety and age, with Eminem responding in turn by calling Kelly a “cocksucker” on stage in response to fans asking him to play diss track ‘Killshot’.

Aside from his music career, Kelly recently flexed his acting muscles – starring as Tommy Lee in the new Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt. The Netflix film also features Douglas Booth, Daniel Webber, and Iwan Rheon.