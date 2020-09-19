Machine Gun Kelly shares ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ cover shoot video

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a behind-the-scenes video for the cover shoot for his upcoming new album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ – you can watch it below.

The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, was forced to change the artwork for his new album after fans pointed out that it appeared to reference a photograph by Sen Mitsuji – and it emerged that this hadn’t been approved.

“Found out that the album cover I released was essentially copied from a photo we do not own,” MGK tweeted earlier this month. “I’m in the process of replacing it right now.”

Yesterday (September 18), Kelz shared a behind-the-scenes video that showed how he shot the new artwork for the album. “how we ended up with a new album cover,” he captioned the clip.

At the beginning of the video, MGK is captured finding out that he has to change the album’s cover art after signing 13,000 of the original version.

‘Tickets To My Downfall’ is due out September 25.

Earlier this week, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he’s recorded three new songs with Yungblud which he’s hoping to release later this year.

The pair teamed up last summer for their joint single ‘I Think I’m Okay’ alongside Blink 182’s Travis Barker, and performed the track live together at Reading Festival 2019.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has spoken about Kurt Cobain’s influence on him, saying the Nirvana frontman resonated with him as a teenager.

“Kurt didn’t give a fuck how he sounded, he gave a fuck how he felt,” Kelz said. “He was like, ‘Dude, my stomach hurts today. I feel like shit. I hate this song that you all love so much. I’m gonna play it terribly. I’m not even gonna sing the right lyrics to this shit. Fuck you!”