Machine Gun Kelly has shared a teaser trailer for his forthcoming ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ musical Downfalls High – watch below.

The clip features appearances from Trippie Redd, blackbear and Iann Dior and goes on to reveal that it is due to drop on January 15. The musical will be narrated by Kelly and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who contributed to and executively produced MGK’s recent album.

Speaking to NME in a Big Read cover feature last year, Kelly called the musical a “pop-punk Grease“ and it emerged from a running joke he had with his collaborator Mod Sun where they make excuses to leave situations by saying they need to go and watch Grease 2.

Advertisement

“I just shot it in four days with Mod Sun,” Kelly confirmed in the interview. “It was my first time directing. It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that’s outside of my personal life stories.

“It focuses on other characters, and then me and [Barker] are just the narrators. It’s an interesting concept because it hasn’t been done for an album ever, maybe outside of like Pink Floyd’s The Wall.”

Meanwhile, Barker recently confirmed that he is working on new music with Kelly.

MGK and Barker also shared a joint cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ over the summer in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Its accompanying video saw the musicians take to the LA streets to protest against police brutality towards African Americans in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

In other news, Avril Lavigne also recently teased new music set to land in 2021, featuring Kelly.

Advertisement

Sharing photos from the studio, featuring MGK playing guitar and singing alongside Lavigne and Mod Sun, Lavigne wrote: “So are we ready for new music in the new year or what? Lemme know.”

In a four-star review, NME said ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ “not only proves MGK can do whatever the hell he likes, but that also maybe pop-punk still has something important to offer the world.”