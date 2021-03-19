Machine Gun Kelly teams up with YouTuber Corpse Husband on ‘Daywalker!’ video

Machine Gun Kelly has teamed up with YouTube star Corpse Husband to debut the unsettling video for ‘Daywalker!’.

The new clip is directed by Kelly and Sam Cahill, and sees the rapper featuring in a wide array of mind-bending scenarios alongside YouTuber Valkyrae and a selection of other acts.

You can watch the new video in full below.

‘Daywalker!’ follows on from an interview Kelly gave to the LA radio station KROQ earlier this week in which he expressed his desire to “keep breaking the mould” with his upcoming material.

Kelly, who also said that he wanted to “piss people off all over again”, explained: “Even when I say, ​’Break the mould and piss people off all over again’, I just mean make them think again; make them have a moment of like, ​’This artist is so polarising [that] I have to tune in’.

“Because I don’t want to be bored with an artist, and I think Kanye [West]’s a great example of that. We all have moments of sitting at dinner tables talking about Kanye and being like, ​’I didn’t like this!’ or, ​’I loved this!’ or, ​’Why is he doing that?!’”

Machine Gun Kelly is also set to appear alongside his daughter in a new film titled One Way.