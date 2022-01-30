Machine Gun Kelly teases Willow collab ‘Cherry Red Lipstick’

Machine Gun Kelly has teased an upcoming collaboration with Willow on TikTok, sharing a clip of a track called ‘Cherry Red Lipstick’.

The musician had already revealed that he had worked with Willow previously, but had said that the song they had worked on together was called ‘Emo Prom’.

In the video posted on his TikTok page, Machine Gun Kelly lip-synced to the camera, singing: “Takes pics with a cherry red lipstick / Says she only dates guys with a big mmm.”

As the chorus of “I fell in love with an emo girl / I’m in love with an emo girl” entered, Willow ran into the frame to join him. Watch the ‘Cherry Red Lipstick’ teaser below.

MGK is currently working on an album called ‘Born With Horns’ alongside drummer and producer Travis Barker. It’s unclear whether the Willow collaboration will feature on that record. The album’s first single ‘Papercuts’ – which arrived in August 2021 – continued the pop-punk sound of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, while in an interview last year Kelly said the record would be “darker” and more “guitar-heavy” than his previous album.

Kelly recently teamed up with Barker on iann dior’s new single ‘thought it was’, which appears on the rising artist’s recently-released third studio album, ‘On To Better Things’. The three musicians previously worked together on the 2020 single ‘Sick And Tired’, as well as ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Meanwhile, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor revisited his beef with MGK during a Q&A appearance at ShipRocked. The two fell out after the rapper-turned-pop-punk-star hit out at Slipknot at Chicago’s Riot Fest 2021. “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing?” he said. “Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

The comments came after Taylor appeared to dismiss Kelly’s switch from hip-hop to rock in an interview earlier in the year. “I hate all new rock for the most part,” he said. “I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is.”